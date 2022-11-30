VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Tom Papa's Second Comedy Special
The new special will be released on December 13.
Stand-up comedian Tom Papa returns to Netflix for his second hour-long special, What A Day! The new special will be released on December 13.
In his signature hilarious and joyful fashion, Tom shares the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time.
Directed by Greg Jacobs, the special was filmed at Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA. What A Day! marks Tom's second hour-long Netflix special, including You're Doing Great! Tom can also be heard on Netflix Is A Joke Radio as the host of What A Joke with Papa and Fortune.
Watch the new trailer here:
