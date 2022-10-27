VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE PALE BLUE EYE Trailer Starring Christian Bale
The film will be released on January 6, 2023 and in select theaters on December 23, 2022.
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye. The film will be released on January 6, 2023 and in select theaters on December 23, 2022.
The film stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall.
West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), to solve the murder.
Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry-a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).
The film was executive produced by Tracey Landon, Dylan Weathered, Louis Bayard, Chris Sharp, Jennifer Lamb, Emily Salveson, and Ryan Smith.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022
Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022
Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022
Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.