VIDEO: Netflix Announces STRANGER THINGS 4 Summer Debut With New Teaser

Netflix has released a new teaser for Stranger Things 4, announcing a summer 2022 debut for the highly-anticipated new season.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking... and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend.

On Saturday, Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrated November 6 as 'Stranger Things Day', as Netflix teased new footage and exclusive content on their social channels, hosted live fan experiences, and introduced limited edition merchandise in online and brick and mortar stores around the world.

A love letter to the '80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world - forever.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most popular titles. As of its five year anniversary in July 2021, 196 million households chose to watch at least one episode of the show.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

Watch the teaser for the new season here: