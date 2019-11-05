VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne & Jessica Biel Talk BLADE: TRINITY on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

James welcomes his guests Natasha Lyonne and Jessica Biel, who met over 15 years ago acting in "Blade: Trinity" together. After James learns what they thought of each other meeting all those years ago, Natasha tells James how she feels she left a little to be desired with her role as a blind scientist -- a far cry from the vampire slayer Jessica portrayed.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You