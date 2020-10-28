VIDEO: Natalie Portman Gushes About Taika Waititi on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Natalie Portman talks about her new children’s book.

Natalie Portman talks about her new children's book Natalie Portman's Fables, reveals her experience working with Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder and shares how she became one of the owners of Angel City FC.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

