Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Gushes About Taika Waititi on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Natalie Portman talks about her new children’s book.

Oct. 28, 2020  

Natalie Portman talks about her new children's book Natalie Portman's Fables, reveals her experience working with Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder and shares how she became one of the owners of Angel City FC.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Gushes About Taika Waititi on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You