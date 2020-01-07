VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Performs 'Tequila Does' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Country superstar Miranda Lambert returns to The Late Show to perform this song off her new album "Wildcard."

Watch the performance below!

