VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Talks About Her New Book on TODAY SHOW

Mindy Kaling sits down for a virtual discussion.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Mindy Kaling sits down for a virtual discussion with Jenna Bush Hager as she discusses welcoming her second child, son Spencer, during the pandemic, her new book of essays titled "Nothing Like I Imagined" and writing "Legally Blonde 3."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

