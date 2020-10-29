VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Talks About Her New Book on TODAY SHOW

Mindy Kaling sits down for a virtual discussion.

Mindy Kaling sits down for a virtual discussion with Jenna Bush Hager as she discusses welcoming her second child, son Spencer, during the pandemic, her new book of essays titled "Nothing Like I Imagined" and writing "Legally Blonde 3."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

