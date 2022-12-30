Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Talks Working With Dolly Parton on New Year's Eve Special

The highly anticipated event will air live on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

Dec. 30, 2022  

NBC will ring in 2023 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton for a rocking night of performances and special guests.

Cyrus recently appeared on the TODAY Show to tease the upcoming special, detailing what it's like working with Parton on their outfits for New Year's.

Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia.

"Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy will also appear.

Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best New Year's Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.

Watch the new interview here:






