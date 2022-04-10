VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson Talk THE FIRST LADY on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson stopped by CBS Sunday Morning TODAY to discuss their upcoming Showtime series, The First Lady. The new anthology drama stars Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford, and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing) executive produces and directs all of season one.

Over the upcoming Presidents' Day weekend, SHOWTIME will shine a light on these extraordinary FIRST LADIES by rolling out its marketing campaign, featuring out-of-home advertising and digital projections, near federal landmarks in highly trafficked travel locations, including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.

Today, the actresses discussed their individual processes surrounding stepping into these roles and embodying the persona of these powerful political figures in history. Lesley Stahl leads the conversation. Watch the full interview below!