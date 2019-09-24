VIDEO: Michelle Dockery & Hugh Bonneville Recreate Their Best Lines from DOWNTON ABBEY on THE TODAY SHOW

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham) stopped by "The Today Show" to reminsce about their favorite scenes from the original series, in honor of the new "Downton Abbey" movie.

