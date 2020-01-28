VIDEO: Michael Strahan Talks About His SUPER BOWL Win on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Michael Strahan talks about Eli Manning's retirement and the time he frightened the New York Giants quarterback by accidentally choking him after their SUPER BOWL win.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

