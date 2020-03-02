VIDEO: Michael Ray Works Out Like Chris Hemsworth on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Mar. 2, 2020  

Country music star Michael Ray takes on Chris Hemsworth's fitness regime through the actor's Centr app and made the workout look effortless!

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



