VIDEO: Michael Moore Talks About Biden's Presidency on THE LATE SHOW

Michael Moore is optimistic that Biden's Catholicism will help restore America's moral compass and reverse some of the atrocities committed by the Trump administration. You can hear more from Michael Moore on his podcast, "Rumble With Michael Moore."

