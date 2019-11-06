VIDEO: Michael Kelly Talks Getting Hit By a Car on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

Michael Kelly talks about meeting John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for the first time, riding his bike in New York City and visiting CIA headquarters.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Michael Kelly Talks Getting Hit By a Car on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!