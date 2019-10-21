VIDEO: Michael Jordan Talks About Becoming a Grandfather on TODAY SHOW!

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin, NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about grandfatherhood, saying "I'm having fun." Sixteen years after retiring from basketball, Air Jordan has embarked on a new career of philanthropy and community service: "I feel like I'm making a difference."

Watch the clip below!

