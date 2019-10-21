VIDEO: Michael Jordan Talks About Becoming a Grandfather on TODAY SHOW!

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin, NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about grandfatherhood, saying "I'm having fun." Sixteen years after retiring from basketball, Air Jordan has embarked on a new career of philanthropy and community service: "I feel like I'm making a difference."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You