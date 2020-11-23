VIDEO: Michael J. Fox Rediscovers Optimism on TODAY SHOW
Watch the full interview below.
Actor Michael J. FOX has projected hope and optimism for nearly 30 years since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at age 29.
In this week's Sunday Sitdown, he shares a story from his new book, "No Time Like the Future," about hitting a BREAKING POINT but reminding himself about what he's grateful for in life. "Optimism is a choice, but in a way, it isn't," he says. "There's no other choice. I don't think there's any other viable choice than to hope for the best and work toward it."
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
