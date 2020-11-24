VIDEO: Michael J. Fox Gets Ready for Thanksgiving on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Michael J. FOX who is getting ready for a safe Thanksgiving with family, and Michael talks about the role of gratitude in his life, a theme in his new book "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality." And James asks Michael how he appeared as Marty McFly in Lil Nas X's music video and what he took away from his role in "The Secret of My Success."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You