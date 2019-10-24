VIDEO: Michael Douglas Talks About Golfing With Donald Trump on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Oct. 24, 2019  

Michael Douglas talks about taking up golf with celebrities like Jack Nicholson and Alice Cooper and showing his funny side in his Netflix series, The Kominsky Method.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

