VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Talks About Being People's Sexiest Man Alive on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Michael talks about becoming PEOPLE'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2020, getting made fun of by his friends, Jimmy predicting his win, being ahead of the great Michael Jordan in the rankings, working with Denzel Washington on his new movie A Journal for Jordan, growing out his mustache during quarantine, shooting in Berlin for his other movie Without Remorse, and driving 203 mph on the Autobahn.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

