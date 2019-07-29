VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Releases 'Run Like The River' for PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE

-Sony Music releases MEGHAN TRAINOR's "Run Like the River," a new track written by the Pop songstress for the forthcoming PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK).

Listen to the song below!

"Run Like The River" is the lead offering from the soundtrack, which features score music by GRAMMY® Award-winning composer HEITOR PEREIRA (Despicable Me, The Angry Birds Movie, Smallfoot) and will be available everywhere Friday, August 2 - preorder now. In addition to the track, Meghan joins the cast of the live-action/animated adventure comedy, lending her voice alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Kenan Thompson and Adam Lambert. Directed by Lino DiSalvo and based on the best-selling children's play sets, Playmobil: The Movie will make its theatrical debut this year.

Regarding her inspirational song for the movie, MEGHAN TRAINOR says she wanted the track to have a universal message for audiences around the world. As she recalls, "I played it for the director when I first met him, and I said, 'You should have songs like this in your movie.' Then the next day they called and were like, 'We want that song!' It was just a magical moment."

When her younger brother Charlie suddenly disappears into the magical, animated PLAYMOBIL® universe, Marla must embark on the adventure of her life to bring him home again. On her incredible journey through new exciting worlds, Marla meets very different, weird and heroic companions, among them the crazy foodtruck owner Del, the intrepid and charming secret agent Rex Dasher, a faithful, lovable robot, as funny as good fairy and many more. In the course of their spectacular adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that you can do anything in life if you believe in yourself!

Directed by Lino DiSalvo in his directorial debut and written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, Playmobil: The Movie is produced by On Animation Studios.





