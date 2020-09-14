VIDEO: Meet Safin, Rami Malek's Villain From NO TIME TO DIE

Is the mysterious Safin (Rami Malek) 007’s most terrifying adversary yet?

No Time To Die in cinemas this November.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Produced by: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Cast: Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.

