VIDEO: Meet Safin, Rami Malek's Villain From NO TIME TO DIE
Is the mysterious Safin (Rami Malek) 007’s most terrifying adversary yet?
Watch the clip below!
No Time To Die in cinemas this November.
Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Produced by: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli
Cast: Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.
