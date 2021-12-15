VIDEO: Marvel Shares MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Teaser

The first official teaser for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" has been released, with an intro from executive producer Laurence Fishburne. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series will premiere Summer 2022.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the highly-anticipated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Actress and singer Diamond White ("The Bold and the Beautiful," Disney's "The Lion Guard") will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) alongside Alfre Woodard ("Marvel's Luke Cage") as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer ("Sneaky Pete") as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata ("Saturday Night Live") as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler ("Superior Donuts") as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble") as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior's "Doc McStuffins") as Lunella's grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible").

Watch the new teaser here: