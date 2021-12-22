VIDEO: Marvel Shares DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Teaser & Poster Images

Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

The film will be a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Watch the new teaser here: