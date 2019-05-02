VIDEO: Madonna, Maluma Perform 'Medellin' at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Last night at the Billboard Music Awards, Madonna and Maluma performed live for the first time "Medellín," the first of 5 songs that Madonna will share with fans before the global release of Madame X on June 14. The performance incorporated augmented reality featuring extensive motion capture technology - a first for U.S. network TV - that seamlessly blended real and virtual content to create a unique cinematic visual performance.

Watch the performance below!

Additional tracks from the new album will be shared over the coming days and weeks including the empowering and anthemic ballad "I Rise" due out this Friday, May 3. In addition fans can expect to hear the infectious Pop gem "Crave" featuring Swae Lee and produced Mike Dean due out on May 10, the Jamaican dancehall vibes of "Future" featuring Quavo on May 17, as well as the sonically innovative "Dark Ballet" on June 7.

Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó (A$AP Rocky, FKA Twigs, Rosalía), the video for "Medellín" has already racked up nearly 14 million views on Youtube since its release last week and takes place in a surreal world where Madame X comes to life- bringing dance and the rebellious spirit of individuality into another dimension.

Influenced creatively by living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years, Madame X is a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna's career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, the album was recorded over 18 months in Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles. Madonna collaborated on Madame X with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.

"Lisbon is where my record was born," Madonna says. "I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe."

Madame X from Live Nation, Interscope Records and Maverick will come in a standard and deluxe version of the album and is now available for pre-order.





