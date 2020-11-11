VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Talks About Her House in Italy on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Lorraine Bracco talks about visiting Graceland for the first time, watching Goodfellas at a special Hollywood Forever Cemetery event and filming her new show Big Italian Adventure.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
