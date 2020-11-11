VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Talks About Her House in Italy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lorraine Bracco talks about visiting Graceland for the first time.

Lorraine Bracco talks about visiting Graceland for the first time, watching Goodfellas at a special Hollywood Forever Cemetery event and filming her new show Big Italian Adventure.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You