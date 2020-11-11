Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Talks About Her House in Italy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lorraine Bracco talks about visiting Graceland for the first time.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Lorraine Bracco talks about visiting Graceland for the first time, watching Goodfellas at a special Hollywood Forever Cemetery event and filming her new show Big Italian Adventure.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

