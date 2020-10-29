VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Says She Bought a House in Italy for 1 Euro
She chronicles her experience renovating the house on "My Big Italian Adventure."
Lorraine Bracco talks about buying a home in Italy for 1 euro and chronicling her experience renovating the house on "My Big Italian Adventure" on HGTV.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
