Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Says She Bought a House in Italy for 1 Euro

Article Pixel

She chronicles her experience renovating the house on "My Big Italian Adventure."

Oct. 29, 2020  

Lorraine Bracco talks about buying a home in Italy for 1 euro and chronicling her experience renovating the house on "My Big Italian Adventure" on HGTV.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

VIDEO: Lorraine Bracco Says She Bought a House in Italy for 1 Euro
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You