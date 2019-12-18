VIDEO: Lindsey Sterling Talks About Her Dog on TODAY SHOW

Lindsey Stirling says her dog, Luna, has been there for her when she's lost loved ones. In this episode of "My Pet Tale," she says the Chihuahua has brightened her music and her life. Stirling is currently on her "Warmer in the Winter" Christmas tour.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

