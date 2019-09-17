VIDEO: Lilly Singh Reminisces on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Lilly Singh stopped by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to talk about manifesting the future on Twitter, as well as to promote her brand new late night talk show. Watch the clip below!

Singh is the first woman of color to host a late night talk show in a decade.

