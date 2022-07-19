Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Stars in the Trailer for Netflix's LOOK BOTH WAYS

The new film is set to begin streaming on August 17, 2022.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Look Both Ways. The new film is set to begin streaming on August 17, 2022.

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

LOOK BOTH WAYS also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

The film was executive produced by Reinhart, Alyssa Rodrigues, Jini Durr, Jeanette Volturno.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Stars in the Trailer for Netflix's LOOK BOTH WAYS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!