VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Stars in the Trailer for Netflix's LOOK BOTH WAYS

Netflix has shared the trailer for Look Both Ways. The new film is set to begin streaming on August 17, 2022.

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

LOOK BOTH WAYS also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

The film was executive produced by Reinhart, Alyssa Rodrigues, Jini Durr, Jeanette Volturno.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: