VIDEO: Lewis Black Talks About NYC's Reaction to Biden's Win on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Comedian Lewis Black talks about how he reacted to Joe Biden's victory.
Comedian Lewis Black talks about how he reacted to Joe Biden's victory, discusses shooting his latest comedy special right before the nation went into lockdown and shares why he loves doing shows in casinos.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle & Company Perform a Poignant 'This Is Me' Inspired by Kamala Harris
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks 'Hamilton' & Friendship With Michelle Obama on TODAY SHOW
- VIDEO: Christine Baranski Says Dolly Parton Plays a 'Sexy Foxy Angel' in CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE