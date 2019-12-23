VIDEO: Learn to Make a New Year's Photo Prop on MAKING IT

Article Pixel Dec. 23, 2019  

Making It Season 2 contestant Aspen gives a tutorial on how to create a super easy and portable backdrop for any kind of party, but especially New Year's Eve.

Watch the clip below!

On "Making It," Poehler and Offerman share a love for craftwork, each bringing unique and often comical perspectives to the table. Poehler, a self-proclaimed crafting novice, desired to create a show that she and her family could enjoy that would inspire viewers young and old to make things, together. Offerman is a New York Times bestselling author in the woodworking space.

VIDEO: Learn to Make a New Year's Photo Prop on MAKING IT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cyndi Lauper and More In Lip Sync Video for Billy Porter's Debut Single 'Love Yourself'
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare Sing a FROZEN 2 Medley at BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY
  • VIDEO: Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stops By Tamron Hall
  • VIDEO: LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Are the First Mother/Daughter Duo On Broadway