VIDEO: LIGHT AS A FEATHER Season 2 to Premiere July 26 on Hulu

Hulu has released the teaser trailer for the second season of AwesomenessTV's Light As A Feather, which is premiering on Hulu on July 26.

The 16-episode season will air in 2 parts with eight episodes each. Having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of "Light As A Feather," McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game... But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm's way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she's forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her -- Violet.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Liana Liberato (If I Stay), Haley Ramm (Mistresses), and Brianne Tju (47 Meters Down).

Creator R. Lee Fleming will return as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

"Light as a Feather" is produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad, Grammnet, and Kailey Marsh for Hulu. The series is based on Zoe Aarsen's novel of the same name.





