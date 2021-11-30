VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez, Peppermint & More Behind the Scenes of New Holiday Film

Krysta Rodriguez is joined by RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jan, Jaymes Mansfield, Peppermint and more behind the scenes of The Bitch Who Stole Christmas in a new featurette.

The cast touched on their favorite holiday films and what it was like creating the new holiday classic at VH1! Watch the new video below.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas airs December 2 on VH1. The film follows a fashion journalist who is sent by her editor to a Christmas-obsessed small town but finds herself in the middle of a Winter Ball competition.

Krysta Rodriguez recently starred as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

She starred in Seared by Theresa Rebeck at Williamstown Theater Festival. Rodriguez played 'Anita' in the National Symphony Orchestra production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was previously seen in Rebeck's play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin for The Women's Project. On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl." She can recently be seen portraying the role of Ms. Crumble in the Netflix series, "Daybreak."

Watch the new behind-the-scenes video here: