VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Kristen Wiig talks about how she started out her career.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Kristen Wiig talks about how she started out her career, hosting this year's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas episode and her new film Wonder Woman 1984.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

