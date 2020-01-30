VIDEO: Kristen Bell Says Her Daughter Offered to Help Bury her Grandfather on LATE NIGHT

Article Pixel Jan. 30, 2020  

Kristen Bell talks about the ending of The Good Place, talking with her kids about death and her daughter offering to help bury her grandfather.

Watch the clip from "Late Night" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell Says Her Daughter Offered to Help Bury her Grandfather on LATE NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Lloyd Meets Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett L. Brown in New BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Trailer
  • VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Perform 'I Sing The Body Electric' at the GRAMMYs!
  • VIDEO: Hear GAME OF THRONES Star Maisie Williams Sing 'Let It Go' from FROZEN in Audi's Super Bowl Commercial
  • VIDEO: Antonio Banderas Reveals He is in 'Negotiations' to Bring Spanish A CHORUS LINE to New York