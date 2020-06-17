VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks His New Film YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Kevin Bacon to talk about his new film You Should Have Left.

During the interview, Bacon admits he underestimated the younger generations before seeing them come together for social justice.

After Bacon talks about the routine he and his wife have found in quarantine, James asks about the experience of acting in horror films, and Kevin recalls the toll making "Tremors" had on him at night.

Watch the interview below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

Related Articles View More TV Stories