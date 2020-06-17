VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks His New Film YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT

Jun. 17, 2020  

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Kevin Bacon to talk about his new film You Should Have Left.

During the interview, Bacon admits he underestimated the younger generations before seeing them come together for social justice.

After Bacon talks about the routine he and his wife have found in quarantine, James asks about the experience of acting in horror films, and Kevin recalls the toll making "Tremors" had on him at night.

Watch the interview below!

