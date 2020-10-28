VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Performs 'Love and Hate' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch the performance below!
The two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter recently released her fourth studio album, "Ballerini."
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
