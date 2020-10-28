Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Performs 'Love and Hate' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

Watch the performance below!

Oct. 28, 2020  

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter recently released her fourth studio album, "Ballerini."

Watch the performance below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Performs 'Love and Hate' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You