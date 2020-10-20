VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Surprises Joel McHale With Puppies
Joel McHale returns to the show.
Joel McHale returns to the show, and Kelly Clarkson surprises him with a basket full of puppies! Watch as they both swoon over the adorable-and adoptable!-pups.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
