VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Whataya Want From Me'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Whataya Want from Me" by Adam Lambert in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
