VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Watermelon Sugar'
Watch the performance below.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles in the latest Kellyoke.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
