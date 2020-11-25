VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Need You Now'
Kelly Clarkson performs a touching cover of "Need You Now" by Lady A alongside her musical director Jason Halbert in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
