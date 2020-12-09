Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'It Must Have Been Love'

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly takes you back to the '80s!

Dec. 9, 2020  

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly takes you back to the '80s! Watch her and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "It Must Have Been Love" by Roxette.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

