VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Cryin' by Aerosmith

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a rockin' cover.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a rockin' cover of "Cryin" by Aerosmith in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

