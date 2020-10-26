VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Cryin' by Aerosmith
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a rockin' cover.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a rockin' cover of "Cryin" by Aerosmith in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway