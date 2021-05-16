VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Plays Michael Jordan in LAST DANCE on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Keegan-Michael Key was the host for Saturday Night Live, which featured musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

In one sketch, "unseen" footage from the documentary "The Last Dance" shows an intensely competitive side to Michael Jordan (Keegan-Michael Key).

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.