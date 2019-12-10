VIDEO: Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser Talk About Golden Globe Nominations on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

The two actors star in the film directed by Clint Eastwood about the heroic security guard who saved hundreds of lives at the Atlanta Olympic park bombing.

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser Talk About Golden Globe Nominations on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical