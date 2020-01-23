VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Moving to Nashville on TODAY SHOW

Former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford returns to Studio 1A to tell Hoda and Jenna about all the exciting projects she is working on. She opens up about her move to Nashville, Tennessee, saying she was experiencing loneliness at her home in Connecticut.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

