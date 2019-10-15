VIDEO: Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks About her Pets on TODAY SHOW!

Katherine Schwarzenegger has always been passionate about ANIMALS. In this episode of "My Pet Tale," she shares how she adopted her dog, Maverick, almost seven years ago. She's grateful Maverick and her husband, Chris Pratt, get along so well.

Watch her talk about it on "Today Show" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



