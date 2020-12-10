Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kate Mara Talks A TEACHER on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Mara discusses the controversial topic at the center of “A Teacher.”

Dec. 10, 2020  

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Kate Mara Talks A TEACHER on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


