VIDEO: KILLERMAN, Starring Liam Hemsworth, Comes to Digital Nov. 19

Liam Hemsworth stars in the gritty action thriller KILLERMAN, coming to Digital November 19 and on DVD December 3 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Watch the trailer below!

Hemsworth stars as money launderer Moe Diamond in the dangerous criminal underworld of New York City. When a lucrative drug deal goes wrong, Diamond wakes up from a car crash with no memory, millions in cash, and a crew of dirty cops hunting him down. On the run, he must race against the clock to uncover the truth about his identity. KILLERMAN also stars Emory Cohen (Brooklyn, "The OA"), Diane Guerrero ("Orange is the New Black"), Zlatko Buric (Pusher), and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi).





