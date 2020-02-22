VIDEO: Justin Bieber Plays 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Justin Bieber was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During the show, Bieber and Corden took part in the famous segment, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

The game required Bieber and Corden to take turns asking personal questions and either answer truthfully or eat whatever food is in front of them. The selections during this episode included bird saliva, ant yogurt, and beetle jello shots.

Watch the video below!

